Vinny DeFeo scored 30 points to lead Shelton to a 64-56 boys’ basketball win over Foran on Friday.

DeFeo was 13-for-17 from the foul line as coach Brian Gardiner’s Gaels improved to 1-1. Tim Hilser and Ricky Feola each scored 9 points. Gavin Rohlman had two of Shelton’s five 3-pointers.