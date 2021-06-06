DeGrom fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Mets blank Padres 4-0 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 2:51 a.m.
1 of15 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with Dominic Smith, right, after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer throws his helmet toward the dugout after striking out against New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor heads to first on a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Mets' Jose Peraza (18) is congratulated by Billy McKinney, left, after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers a pitch to a New York Mets batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Mets' Jose Peraza points to sky after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Mets' Jose Peraza (18) slaps hands with third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a double in the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first base after fielding a grounder by New York Mets' Kevin Pillar as Manny Machado, left, looks on in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. Pillar was out at first. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacob deGrom kept up his dominance of major league hitters, striking out 11 over seven innings and pitching the New York Mets past the high-powered San Diego Padres 4-0 Saturday night.
Francisco Lindor homered and doubled to back the latest brilliant performance by deGrom (5-2). The Mets ended San Diego's team-record 12-game home winning streak that began a month ago on May 5.
Written By
RICHARD J. MARCUS