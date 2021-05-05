DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener WARREN MAYES, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 9:25 p.m.
1 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner (75) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, right, is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim pauses on the mound during the third inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI single as Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) stands nearby during the third inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.