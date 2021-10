Patrick Semansky/AP

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Asked about the head coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California that he previously expressed interest in if it ever existed, Jack Del Rio joked about Mike Tomlin's answer to the same question earlier this week.

Washington's defensive coordinator did not go nearly as far as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach calling it a “joke” that he'd take a college job and adding, “Never say never.”