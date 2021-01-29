Denied in states due to COVID, determined Shelton boys return to court

Shelton boys’ basketball coach Brian Gardiner got his team back in the gymnasium last week.
“The kids struggled the first day, but they made a big jump from day one to day two,” said Gardiner, who guided Shelton to a 16-4 record a year ago. Seeded sixth in Division III, Shelton won its first state tournament game and was set to host Ledyard when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the season. “We had less coming out then we typically would which I guess is expected with present circumstances, but all our main returning guys were all there.”