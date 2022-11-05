Denver 126, San Antonio 101

Johnson 8-14 5-6 25, Sochan 2-2 0-0 5, Poeltl 7-12 0-2 14, Branham 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 8, McDermott 0-3 1-3 1, Roby 3-7 1-3 7, Vassell 7-12 2-3 20, Dieng 2-3 0-0 5, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-80 11-19 101.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling