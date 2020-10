Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Denver 3 14 7 13 — 37 N.Y. Jets 7 6 3 12 — 28

First Quarter

NYJ_Darnold 46 run (Ficken kick), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:35. Key Plays: Darnold 10 pass to Hogan; Darnold 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 8 run on 3rd-and-4. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 0.

Den_FG McManus 40, 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 6:40. Key Plays: Gordon 15 run; Austin 8-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-4; Basham 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Rypien 21 pass to Patrick. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 3.

Second Quarter

Den_Jeudy 48 pass from Rypien (McManus kick), 13:09. Drive: 3 plays, 70 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Q.Williams 15-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-3. Denver 10, N.Y. Jets 7.

NYJ_FG Ficken 26, 6:21. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Desir 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 37; Gore 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 21 pass to Smith; Jones 14-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on 4th-and-7. Denver 10, N.Y. Jets 10.

Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 1:37. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Rypien 40 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-7; Rypien 11 pass to N.Fant; Rypien 9 pass to Hamilton on 3rd-and-6. Denver 17, N.Y. Jets 10.

NYJ_FG Ficken 38, :15. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: Darnold 27 pass to Crowder; Darnold 10 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-6; Darnold 11 pass to Herndon. Denver 17, N.Y. Jets 13.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 32, 11:23. Drive: 5 plays, 46 yards, 2:00. Key Play: Ojemudia 38-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Denver 17, N.Y. Jets 16.

Den_Patrick 7 pass from Rypien (McManus kick), 4:31. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:52. Key Plays: Rypien 8 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-4; Gordon 19 run; Rypien 13 pass to Jeudy; Rypien 9 pass to N.Fant on 3rd-and-8. Denver 24, N.Y. Jets 16.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 54, 14:11. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:41. Key Play: Rypien 7 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-9. Denver 27, N.Y. Jets 16.

NYJ_FG Ficken 54, 11:44. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 2:27. Key Play: Darnold 35 pass to Crowder. Denver 27, N.Y. Jets 19.

NYJ_Desir 35 interception return (pass failed), 10:45. Denver 27, N.Y. Jets 25.

NYJ_FG Ficken 36, 6:23. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:14. Key Plays: Poole 2 interception return to Denver 44; Darnold 11 pass to Smith; Darnold 4 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Jets 28, Denver 27.

Den_FG McManus 53, 3:08. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Q.Williams 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-6; Rypien 31 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-7. Denver 30, N.Y. Jets 28.

Den_Gordon 43 run (McManus kick), 1:48. Drive: 1 play, 43 yards, 00:12. Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28.

A_0.

___

Den NYJ FIRST DOWNS 21 18 Rushing 4 5 Passing 10 11 Penalty 7 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-12 8-19 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 359 321 Total Plays 63 74 Avg Gain 5.7 4.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 117 129 Rushes 32 24 Avg per rush 3.7 5.4 NET YARDS PASSING 242 192 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 6-54 Gross-Yds passing 242 246 Completed-Att. 19-31 25-44 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.8 3.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-8-8 8-8-7 PUNTS-Avg. 1-49.0 3-48.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 68 48 Punt Returns 2-51 1-11 Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 3-37 PENALTIES-Yds 8-94 11-118 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:39 28:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 23-107, Driskel 1-9, Freeman 3-6, Rypien 5-(minus 5). N.Y. Jets, Darnold 6-84, Gore 13-30, Perine 5-15.

PASSING_Denver, Rypien 19-31-3-242. N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-42-0-230, Flacco 2-2-0-16.

RECEIVING_Denver, Patrick 6-113, Fant 5-35, Jeudy 2-61, Gordon 2-11, Freeman 2-6, Hamilton 1-9, Vannett 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 7-104, Smith 7-81, Hogan 4-23, Griffin 3-10, Ballage 2-11, Herndon 1-11, Gore 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Spencer 2-51. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Spencer 1-17. N.Y. Jets, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Jewell 8-2-2, Callahan 6-1-0, Jackson 5-1-0, Simmons 5-0-0, Johnson 3-3-1, Chubb 3-2-2.5, Purcell 3-2-0, Bassey 3-0-0, Bausby 3-0-0, Reed 2-2-0, Ojemudia 2-0-0, Williams 1-3-0, S.Harris 0-2-.5, Agim 0-1-0, Chickillo 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Desir 7-1-0, Hewitt 5-4-0, McDougald 5-0-0, Poole 4-0-0, Williamson 3-3-0, Huff 2-1-0, Maye 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Anderson 1-1-0, McLendon 1-1-0, Ogletree 1-0-0, Austin 0-2-0, Phillips 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, None. N.Y. Jets, Desir 2-35, Poole 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 46.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Dale Shaw, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Brian Matoren.