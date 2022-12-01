Denver 93, Houston Christian 83

Kisunas 3-3 2-2 8, Tainamo 7-9 2-2 18, Bruner 7-14 2-2 20, Lukic 5-10 1-2 13, Mullins 5-7 3-4 14, Corbett 8-9 4-6 20, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-52 14-18 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling