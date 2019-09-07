Dest to make US debut against Mexico, among 6 new starters

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sergiño Dest was set to make his U.S. debut at left back in Friday night's exhibition against Mexico, among six changes from the lineup that started the 1-0 loss to El Tri in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July.

Walker Zimmerman started at center back in place of injured Matt Miazga, joined by Aaron Long. John Brooks did not dress because of a tight right groin.

Dest replaced Tim Ream at left back and Reggie Cannon remained at right back. The 18-year-old Dest, who has gained playing time with Ajax this season, will become the third U.S. player born in the 2000s, joining midfielder Tim Weah and forward Josh Sargent.

Zack Steffen remained in goal. Wil Trapp took over from Michael Bradley in defensive midfield and Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales started in more advanced midfield, Morales' first appearance since an exhibition at Puerto Rico in May 2016.

Tyler Boyd was wide right in place of Paul Arriola and Christian Pulisic was wide left in an attack headed by Gyasi Zardes, who replaced Jozy Altidore. Bradley and Atidore remaiined

Jordan Morris, who started the Gold Cup final, was on the bench, joined by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Ream, defenders Daniel Lovitz and Miles Robinson, midfielders Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal and Jackson Yueill, and Sargent.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports