Detroit 3, Washington 1

Washington 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Detroit 0 1 2 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 6 (Kuznetsov), 7:11. 2, Detroit, Raymond 3 (Kubalik, Perron), 14:58 (pp). Third Period_3, Detroit, Copp 1 (Erne, Larkin), 16:10. 4, Detroit, Larkin 6 (Copp, Rasmussen), 19:32 (en). Shots on Goal_Washington 9-15-10_34. Detroit 9-9-8_26. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Detroit 1 of 3. Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 4-4-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Husso 4-1-1 (34-33). A_18,527 (20,000). T_2:26. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brandon Gawryletz.