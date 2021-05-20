Detroit 6, Seattle 2

|Detroit
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castro cf-2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Haggerty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|021
|200
|001
|—
|6
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2