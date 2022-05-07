Detroit-Houston Runs

Tigers third. Derek Hill singles to shallow right field. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Derek Hill out at second. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow center field. Javier Baez to third. Miguel Cabrera doubles to shallow left field. Robbie Grossman scores. Javier Baez scores. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Jonathan Schoop lines out to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Martin Maldonado to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Astros 0.

Astros third. Chas McCormick strikes out on a foul tip. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Eduardo Rodriguez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Astros 1.

Astros eighth. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Aledmys Diaz pops out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Michael Brantley triples. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Yordan Alvarez is intentionally walked. Yuli Gurriel walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Michael Brantley scores. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Tigers 2.