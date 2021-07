Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep center field. Carlos Santana singles to right field. Whit Merrifield to third. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Carlos Santana scores. Whit Merrifield scores. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Hanser Alberto grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Zack Short to Jonathan Schoop.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Tigers 0.

Royals third. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow infield, Tarik Skubal to Jonathan Schoop. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Tigers 0.

Royals seventh. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow center field. Cam Gallagher walks. Michael A. Taylor to second. Jarrod Dyson singles to left center field. Cam Gallagher to second. Michael A. Taylor scores. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana grounds out to shortstop. Jarrod Dyson out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Tigers 0.

Tigers ninth. Jonathan Schoop doubles to shortstop. Eric Haase singles to center field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Eric Haase to second. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shortstop. Victor Reyes out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Tigers 1.