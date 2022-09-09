Detroit-Kansas City Runs

Tigers second. Eric Haase homers to left field. Spencer Torkelson singles to deep left field. Kerry Carpenter singles to center field. Spencer Torkelson to second. Jonathan Schoop pops out to Vinnie Pasquantino. Jeimer Candelario homers to left field. Kerry Carpenter scores. Spencer Torkelson scores. Ryan Kreidler singles to right field. Riley Greene strikes out on a foul tip. Willi Castro grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Vinnie Pasquantino.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 0.