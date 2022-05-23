Detroit-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Byron Buxton flies out to shallow center field to Daz Cameron. Luis Arraez walks. Carlos Correa singles to right center field. Luis Arraez to second. Jorge Polanco singles to shortstop. Carlos Correa to second. Luis Arraez to third. Max Kepler homers to right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Carlos Correa scores. Luis Arraez scores. Nick Gordon called out on strikes. Trevor Larnach grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Willi Castro walks. Spencer Torkelson singles to right field. Willi Castro to third. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Daz Cameron reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Spencer Torkelson out at second. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman flies out to deep left field to Nick Gordon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Tigers 1.

Tigers fifth. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Arraez to Griffin Jax. Jonathan Schoop homers to center field. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez. Javier Baez lines out to right field to Max Kepler.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Tigers 2.

Tigers sixth. Harold Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Luis Arraez. Willi Castro called out on strikes. Spencer Torkelson doubles to deep right center field. Eric Haase singles to left center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Daz Cameron grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Polanco to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Tigers seventh. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Jonathan Schoop doubles. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Javier Baez singles to left field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Jeimer Candelario pinch-hitting for Harold Castro. Jeimer Candelario pops out to shallow infield to Ryan Jeffers. Willi Castro flies out to shallow center field to Carlos Correa.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Twins 4.

Twins ninth. Max Kepler walks. Kyle Garlick pinch-hitting for Nick Gordon. Kyle Garlick singles to right field. Max Kepler to third. Gary Sanchez pinch-hitting for Trevor Larnach. Gary Sanchez flies out to shallow left field to Javier Baez. Gio Urshela singles to shallow infield. Kyle Garlick to second. Max Kepler scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 5, Tigers 4.