Devils coach Lindy Ruff tests positive, misses Oilers game The Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 12:44 p.m.
New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils' game against the Edmonton Oilers and was isolated from the team.
The Devils made the announcement Friday, roughly 45 minutes after Ruff did not show up for a pregame news conference. When the conference started, assistant coach Alain Nasreddine walked in and said he would be running the team.
