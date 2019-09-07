Devils promote Fitzgerald, MacKinnon to senior VP positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have promoted player personnel directors Tom Fitzgerald and Dan MacKinnon to front-office vice president positions.

Fitzgerald adds the title of executive vice president to his title as assistant general manager. MacKinnon was elevated to a senior vice president's role and assistant general manager after previously serving as the Devils senior director of player personnel.

The promotions were announced Saturday while the Devils compete in the Sabres prospects tournament in Buffalo. The moves solidify a management structure under the GM and alternate governor Ray Shero.

Fitzgerald had been a candidate for the Minnesota Wild's GM opening over each of the past two years.



