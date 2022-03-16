Dinwiddie hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks beat Nets 113-111

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, giving the Dallas Mavericks a 113-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.

The Mavericks took time and Luka Doncic brought the ball up before the Mavericks got it to Dinwiddie, who nailed the jumper from the right side, right in front of Brooklyn's bench. He then ran across the court to the other sideline in celebration.

Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks' eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie scored 22 points, 15 in the fourth quarter.

Durant had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, but Brooklyn had its four-game winning streak snapped. Goran Dragic scored a season-high 21 points and Bruce Brown had 17.

A night after a 150-108 romp in Orlando, when Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the Nets were searching for offense with the guard unable to play because of New York City's coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Mavs often sent second and even third defenders to force Durant to give up the ball.

He beat that by quickly rising for the 3-pointer that gave Brooklyn the lead, but Dinwiddie again came through late for the Mavs.

Durant's basket to open the fourth quarter gave Brooklyn a 93-79 lead. But the Nets had only one basket in the next four minutes and a 15-2 run by Dallas trimmed it to one on Dinwiddie's 3-pointer with 7:53 remaining.

The Nets went back ahead by six midway through the period before the Mavs scored eight straight to take the 104-102 lead on Maxi Kleber's free throws with 3:08 to play

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Coach Jason Kidd said he hoped F Marquese Chriss (sore right knee) could play Friday or Saturday. ... With Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) out again, the Mavs stuck with a three-guard lineup with Doncic, Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson. Brunson scored 18 points.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle) missed his third straight game but coach Steve Nash said he expected the guard to play Friday against Portland. ... Nash thought C LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip) probably wouldn't be evaluated again until sometime next week.

WEEKLY WINNERS

The game featured both reigning players of the week in the NBA. Durant won the Eastern Conference award Monday and Doncic took it home in the West for the second time in three weeks.

COACHES IN A CLASSIC

The 150 points Tuesday were the second-most the Nets had scored in an NBA game, behind only their 161-157 double-overtime loss to Phoenix on Dec. 7, 2006, when Nash and Kidd went head-to-head as the point guards. Nash scored 42 points, while Kidd carried the Nets with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists,

Asked what he remembered about the game, Nash joked: “Just back in the day how I used to lock people down. Just keep the top guys under wraps.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Nets: Host Portland on Friday.

