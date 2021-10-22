Dinwiddie leads Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal on Friday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-134.

Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Washington had the ball in a potential two-for-one situation in the final minute of overtime. Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.

Chris Duarte missed a 3 at the other end for Indiana, and Kyle Kuzma made a free throw with 6.7 seconds left to give Washington a four-point lead.

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon made a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the Pacers, and Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis added 28 apiece. Kuzma scored 26 for the Wizards.

The Wizards and Pacers picked up right where they left off last season — with a pulsating first half that ended tied at 73. Washington won all three regular-season meetings and another in the play-in round of the playoffs in 2020-21. The scores of those games were 132-124, 154-141, 133-132 (in overtime) and 142-115.

The Pacers rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and led 123-117 before two 3s by Dinwiddie forced overtime. Dinwiddie did miss a 3 at the end of regulation that could have won it.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner's previous career high was 31 points at Golden State on Jan. 22, 2016.

Wizards: The Wizards shot 61% from the field in the first half and 10 of 13 from 3-point range. They finished 19 of 38 from long distance. ... Washington missed only one of its 19 free throw attempts. Kuzma split a pair of foul shots at the end of overtime.

SIBLING RIVALRY

Aaron Holiday, who was traded to the Wizards from Indiana in the offseason, started in place of Beal and scored seven points against his former team. His brother Justin, who still plays for the Pacers, scored five.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Miami on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

