Divisional arms races heat up at NHL trade deadline

Thank divisional play through the first two rounds of the playoffs for a little extra spice at the NHL trade deadline.
As much as hockey executives like to say they worry only about making their own team better, several of the big moves executed Monday turned out to be important responses to division rivals. The arms races heated up in the East, Central, West and North right down to the wire, and because of this season's format, only one team will come out of each division to compete for the Stanley Cup.