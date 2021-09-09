Djokovic tops Berrettini in Open QF to close in on true Slam HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 1:06 a.m.
1 of18 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, motions and looks up after defeating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, watches a return to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia, shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, after Djokovic's win during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, follows through on a forehand to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, stretches to hit a return to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Novak Djokovic, foreground, of Serbia, serves to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after winning a game in the first set against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Novak Djokovic, foreground, of Serbia, returns to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, watches a return to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after missing a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Fans watch and take photos of Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after he defeated Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW YORK (AP) — Never fazed, rarely flummoxed, Novak Djokovic is so collected in best-of-five-set matches even when falling behind, as he has done repeatedly at the U.S. Open.
No opponent, or the prospect of what's at stake, has been too much to handle. Not yet, anyway. And now he's two wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, along with a men's-record 21st major championship overall.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH