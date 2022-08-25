Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 1:06 a.m.
1 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates with Andrew McCutchen (24) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) reaches third ahead of a tag by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) runs to third and scores off of a single hit by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (37) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by Hunter Renfroe during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) scores off of a double hit by Hunter Renfroe during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is at left. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games.