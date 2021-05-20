Dodgers rally past Diamondbacks 4-2 for 7th win in 8 games BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 1:34 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas committed an error in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead.