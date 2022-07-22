Dodgers recover, beat Giants 9-6 on Betts' 3-run HR in 8th BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 2:12 a.m.
1 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates as he runs the bases on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball gamewld Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez chases a ball which landed for a two-run double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner taps his helmet as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto follows through on an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 on Thursday night after blowing a five-run lead in the seventh.
The streaking NL West leaders won their fifth in a row and 12th in 13 tries, with the All-Star Game logos on the field nearly obliterated two nights after the Dodgers hosted the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 1980.