Doug Woog, former U. of Minnesota hockey coach, dies at 75

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Doug Woog, the former University of Minnesota hockey coach who took the Gophers to six Frozen Fours without winning a title, has died. He was 75.

Woog died Saturday in Lakeville after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002, Woog starred at South St. Paul High School and was an All-America player at Minnesota. He worked 35 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent at South St. Paul before taking over the Gophers in 1985.

Woog was 389-187-40 in 14 seasons with Minnesota, then had a long run as the Gophers' TV analyst.

He is survived by wife Jan and children Steve, Dan and Amy.