Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 12:37 a.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.