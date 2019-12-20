Doughty rallies No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over NC State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night.

The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.

The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes.

Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover. Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.

J'Von McCormick's layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.

Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack's deficit to 74-69 with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play.

North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson, front left, shoots while defended by Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. Photo: Julie Bennett, AP

McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Austin Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Johnson made a buzzer beater from midcourt Sunday to beat UNC-Greensboro 80-77 but didn't get a chance for more heroics this time.

DJ Funderburk added 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. Committed 28 fouls with Devon Daniels also fouling out.

Auburn: Off to just its fifth 10-0 start and first since the 1998-99 season. Has won 22 of its last 23 games.

FIRST-HALF RUNS

Auburn built a double-digit lead with 12 straight points in the first half. North Carolina State then answered with a 17-2 run for a 33-28 lead.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Officials called three technical fouls. Bryce and Auburn's Allen Flanigan drew double technicals with 14:35 left and Johnson was whistled for another not long after.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State hosts The Citadel on Sunday.

Auburn hosts Lehigh on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25