Draft over, Bills face decision on Allen, Edmunds' contracts JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 6:39 p.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The heavy lifting is hardly done for Beane after the Bills general manager completed making much-needed upgrades to Buffalo's pass rush, and restocking the roster's depth at the NFL draft this weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane faces making two critical high-priced decisions by Monday, May 3, 2021, in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options and retain the rights of quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds through the 2022 season.
4 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown, of Northern Iowa, walks off the field after the Senior Bowl NCAA college football in Mobile, Ala. The Buffalo Bills opened the 2021 draft by selecting edge rushers, Miami's Greg Rousseau and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham, with their first two picks, and then taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown in the third round on Friday. Rusty Costanza/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wake Forest defensive linemen Carlos Basham Jr. (18) celebrates after sacking Towson quarterback Tom Flacco in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Buffalo Bills opened the 2021 draft by selecting edge rushers, Miami's Greg Rousseau and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham, with their first two picks, and then taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown in the third round on Friday.
A screen displays the Buffalo Bills pick of Marquez Stevenson, wide receiver from Houston, during the sixth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.
FILE - In this Thursday April 29, 2021, file photo, The Buffalo Bills' top draft pick, Gregory Rousseau holds up a jersey after he was selected in the first round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland. Buffalo opened the draft by selecting edge rushers, Miami's Greg Rousseau and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham, with their first two picks, and then taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown in the third round on Friday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The heavy lifting for Brandon Beane is just getting started after the Buffalo Bills general manager upgraded the team's pass rush and bolstered its depth with eight selections in the NFL draft.
Beane has until Monday to make two critical decisions in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options for quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.