Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl scored with Jake Muzzin in the penalty box for tripping, firing home a loose puck after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the initial shot. The reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner ended the Oilers' 0-for-12 power-play drought.