Drake 80, Buffalo 72

Adams 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 4-12 7-10 16, C.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 5-8 4-4 15, Hardnett 9-14 6-8 26, Jack 3-4 1-1 7, K.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Blocker 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 18-24 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling