Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race BRIAN WITTE and WALTER BERRY June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 8:56 p.m.
This photo provided by Tony Quinones shows the aftermath of a truck ramming into a crowd of bikers Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Show Low, Ariz. Authorities in the small city of Show Low said the unidentified 35-year-old male suspect fled the crash scene in the pickup and was shot and wounded by officers a short time later. Of the seven cyclists hospitalized, six were in critical condition, and one was in stable condition on Sunday, June 20, 2021, police said in a statement.
PHOENIX (AP) — Bicyclist Tony Quinones had only just shaken hands with a fellow cyclist and wished him good luck in this weekend's community race in an Arizona mountain town when a truck sped into a crowd of bike riders.
Suddenly, Quinones said in an interview Sunday, he was “watching bodies going on top of the hood, bodies going to the left, bodies going to the right" about six minutes after the race had started.
Written By
BRIAN WITTE and WALTER BERRY