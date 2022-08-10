Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 7:52 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the San Diego Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado's two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.