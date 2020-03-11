Ducks' Deslauriers gets natural hat trick in win over Ottawa

Recommended Video:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nicolas Deslauriers scored the fastest hat trick in Anaheim history, Ryan Miller made 40 saves and the Ducks rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Deslauriers completed a natural hat trick 11:49 into the game with a wrist shot from the left circle that went off Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg's glove and shoulder to give the Ducks a 4-0 lead. It was his second goal in 32 seconds, after he scored on a one-timer from the slot.

Deslauriers' first goal of the night came at 2:45 after he took a cross-ice pass from Carter Rowney and beat Hogberg to the short side with a wrist shot. Jakob Silfverberg opened the scoring 43 seconds earlier when he deflected Rickard Rakell's shot into the net on a power play.

It was Deslauriers' first hat trick in 375 NHL games. The left wing came into the game with four goals this season. Teemu Selanne held the previous Ducks mark for quickest hat trick at 12:58 in 1997.

Deslauriers' hat trick was the third one completed in the first period in the franchise's 26-year history.

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates after a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates after a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Photo: Chris Carlson, AP Photo: Chris Carlson, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Ducks' Deslauriers gets natural hat trick in win over Ottawa 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

It was the second time this NHL season there was a hat trick in the first period, but it was the first natural hat trick in the first 20 minutes since Dallas' Jamie Benn did it on April 7, 2018, against Los Angeles.

Anaheim — which has earned a point in four straight games — was outshot 42-15 but scored on five of its first eight shots. Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Rowney and David Backes each had two assists.

Brady Tkachuk and Colin White both had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which had won four of five. Hogberg stopped 10 shots.

Tkachuk put the Senators on the board 6:06 into the second when he took White's pass and beat Miller to the short side for his 21st. Rakell put the Ducks back up by four with their second power-play goal of the game three minutes later.

White had the only goal in the third when he put a wrist shot by a screened Miller.

UP NEXT

Senators: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Ducks: Host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in a game that was stopped and rescheduled after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode 12:10 into the first period on Feb. 11. The game will be a full 60 minutes and begin with the score tied 1-1, as it was at the time of the postponement.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports