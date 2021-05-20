Duggar slam, Crawford 6 RBIs, Giants rout Reds 19-4 & sweep MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 5:03 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series.
Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season's first 37 games.