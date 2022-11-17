Duke 71, Texas A&M 52

Barker 4-8 3-4 13, Patty 4-8 2-3 10, Bowles 5-6 2-3 15, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Malone 1-2 1-2 3, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Kay Kay Green 2-5 0-0 4, Hylton 0-4 2-2 2, Kindred 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-42 10-14 52
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling