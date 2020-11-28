Dungee, No. 14 Arkansas women turn back FGCU 86-80

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to pull out an 86-80 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Razorbacks (3-0) trailed most of the way before Dungee's 3-pointer with 2:15 left them up for good at 77-74. Tishara Morehouse made a layup for the Eagles but Arkansas was 7 of 8 from the line in the final two minutes.

Morehouse, who poured in 35 points for the Eagles (1-2), made it 82-80 with 34 seconds left but Amber Ramirez and Marquesha Davis sealed it with free throws. It was the only two points of the game for Davis. Arkansas went 9 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 26 of 34 for the game while FGCU was 5 of 10.

Makayla Daniels scored 15 points for the Razorbacks, Ramirez and Destiny Slocum added 12 apiece and Taylah Thomas had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Eagles, who lost 74-49 to No. 24 Missouri State a day earlier, had 11 3-pointers but went 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter. Aaliyah Stanley added 13 points.



