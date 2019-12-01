Dungee leads No. 25 Arkansas women over Wisconsin

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points, Amber Ramirez added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 25 Arkansas beat Wisconsin 68-64 in the final game of the Bahamas Hoopfest on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (7-1) trailed 54-46 with 7:17 to go before going on a 10-0 flurry powered by two 3s by Alexis Tolefree, the second making it 56-54 with 6:20 left.

The Badgers (5-2) tied it at 62 on Imani Lewis’ layup with 2:32 left, but Ramirez answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Tolefree made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 21 seconds to secure the win. Tolefree had all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter.

Abby Laszewski had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin, which opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 31-29 at halftime. Lewis added 14 points and Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 13.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25