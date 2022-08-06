Dunning blanks old team, García 5 RBIs as Texas routs ChiSox LARY BUMP, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2022 Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 11:35 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis García drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers shut out the Chicago White Sox 8-0 on Saturday night.
Chicago's lone hit against Dunning was an infield single up the middle by Yoán Moncada with two outs in the second. Yasmani Grandal doubled off Taylor Hearn with two outs in the ninth for the only other White Sox hit.