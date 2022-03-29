Durant scores 41, Nets rally past Pistons 130-123 JEFFREY BERNSTEIN, Associated Press March 29, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons 130-123 on Tuesday night.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
