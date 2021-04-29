Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113 PHILLIP B. WILSON, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 9:39 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Playing without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and were never seriously threatened.
