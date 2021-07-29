SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league -- in 2025 RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 5:46 p.m.
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.
The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.