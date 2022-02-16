EXPLAINER: How figure skaters deliver quadruple jumps

BEIJING (AP) — Russia’s “Quad Squad” of figure skaters will try for an Olympics podium sweep by landing the thrilling quadruple jumps that remain rare in the women's competition. But could skaters one day add a fifth rotation to their jumps?
Sports experts say it’s not clear what the human limits might be on the number of rotations a skater could complete. Quadruple jumps have become standard in the men's competition since Canadian Kurt Browning landed the first one in 1988. For women, Japan’s Miki Ando achieved the feat in 2002.