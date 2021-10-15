EXPLAINER: What exactly is a check-swing? Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 4:48 a.m.
1 of6 San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, is called out swinging in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith for the final out of the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 San Francisco Giants players watch during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, reacts after striking out next to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, middle, and umpire Doug Eddings (88) during the eighth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s always been one of the most murky areas in baseball: What exactly constitutes a check-swing?
Suffice to say, a lot of people were taking a swing at that one Thursday night after San Francisco's Wilmer Flores was ruled out on precisely that kind of call, ending the Giants' 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series.