Eagles-Bills Long Stats

Philadelphia 3 8 13 7—31 Buffalo 0 7 6 0—13 First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 37, 3:38. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: T.White 7-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-9; Agholor 16 run; Wentz 25 pass to Sanders. Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_Beasley 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 14:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: M.Jenkins 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8; Allen 9 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-8; Allen 13 run; J.Feliciano 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Buffalo 7, Philadelphia 3.

Phi_Goedert 5 pass from Wentz (Sanders run), :25. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 1:28. Key Plays: Wentz 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Z.Ertz 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Philadelphia 11, Buffalo 7.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sanders 65 run (kick failed), 14:02. Drive: 2 plays, 67 yards, 00:58. Philadelphia 17, Buffalo 7.

Buf_Singletary 28 pass from Allen (kick blocked), 9:36. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: L.Smith 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Singletary 10 run; Allen 19 pass to Brown; Allen 12 pass to Kroft; Allen 21 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-8. Philadelphia 17, Buffalo 13.

Phi_Scott 4 run (Elliott kick), 5:38. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Wentz 38 pass to Jeffery; Wentz 15 pass to Howard; Wentz 3 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-2; Howard 10 run. Philadelphia 24, Buffalo 13.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Howard 3 run (Elliott kick), 6:12. Drive: 14 plays, 83 yards, 8:17. Key Plays: Wentz 13 run on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 11 run on 3rd-and-10; Howard 20 run; Wentz 18 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13.

A_69,435.

___

Phi Buf FIRST DOWNS 21 16 Rushing 10 5 Passing 10 9 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-15 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 371 253 Total Plays 68 58 Avg Gain 5.5 4.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 218 98 Rushes 41 20 Avg per rush 5.3 4.9 NET YARDS PASSING 153 155 Sacked-Yds lost 3-19 4-14 Gross-Yds passing 172 169 Completed-Att. 17-24 16-34 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.7 4.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-4 3-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 4-46.0 6-42.8 Punts blocked. 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-1 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 46 50 Punt Returns 1-6 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-50 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-44 8-57 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:57 24:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 23-96, Sanders 3-74, Wentz 8-35, Agholor 2-7, Scott 5-6. Buffalo, Allen 8-45, Gore 9-34, Singletary 3-19.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 17-24-0-172. Buffalo, Allen 16-34-0-169.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 4-64, Agholor 4-7, Sanders 3-44, Goedert 3-22, Ertz 2-20, Howard 1-15. Buffalo, Brown 5-54, Singletary 4-30, Beasley 3-41, Kroft 2-32, Smith 1-6, Williams 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 1-6. Buffalo, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Sanders 1-24, Goedert 1-16. Buffalo, Roberts 2-50.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Gerry 5-1-1, Graham 5-1-1, Jenkins 5-1-0, Cox 4-2-1.5, McLeod 4-0-0, Mills 3-0-0, Darby 2-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, Sendejo 2-0-0, Edwards 1-3-0, Curry 1-0-0, Barnett 0-1-.5, Huggins 0-1-0. Buffalo, Milano 10-3-0, Edmunds 7-2-0, Hyde 4-3-0, Wallace 4-0-0, Poyer 3-6-0, Oliver 3-2-0, White 3-2-0, Johnson 2-1-1, Lawson 2-1-1, Marlowe 2-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 2-0-0, Phillips 1-0-1, Murphy 1-0-0, Lotulelei 1-0-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Alexander 0-1-0, Peko 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 53.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Terri Valenti.