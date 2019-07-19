Edman's grand slam lifts Cardinals over Reds 7-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Thursday night for their fifth win in six games.

All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.

The slam came one pitch after the Reds just missed what would have been an inning-ending double play. Reliever Robert Stephenson retired pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz on a bases-loaded fly to right fielder Yasiel Puig, and Puig's throw home kept Matt Wieters at third. Catcher Juan Graterol's throw to first almost caught Kolten Wong off the bag, but Wong got his hand to the base a split-second before Joey Votto's tag.

Stephenson (2-2) allowed four hits and five runs while getting just two outs.

Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in Cincinnati's two-run third as the Reds built a 3-0 lead.

DeJong got St. Louis on the board in the fifth with his first homer since June 16 and 14th this season.

Edman's blow gave Dakota Hudson the win. Hudson (9-4) gave up six hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings. He's 7-1 over his last 11 starts. Hudson also hit a batter.

Reds starter Tanner Roark sparked their two-run third with a leadoff double. He pitched five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with two walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts — three of Paul Goldschmidt, including to end the fifth with runners on first and third with two outs.

The Reds are 2-5 since the All-Star break and dropped eight games behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina will wait at least three weeks before his right thumb tendon strain is re-evaluated. Molina has been on the 10-day IL since July 8.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel is expected to miss a couple of days but avoid the IL after leaving Wednesday's game with right hamstring tightness. ... RHP David Hernandez was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder fatigue.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright's (6-7) 5.01 ERA in 30 career appearances against Cincinnati is his highest against any NL opponent.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (2-10) set career highs by allowing 12 hits and 10 runs over 4-1/3 innings in his last start on Sunday at Colorado.

