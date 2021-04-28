Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 1 1 1 — 3 Winnipeg 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_1, Edmonton, Barrie 7 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:52 (pp). Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Copp), 4:29. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 14 (Barrie, McDavid), 6:20 (pp). Third Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 24 (Nurse, McDavid), 19:51. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-10-8_28. Winnipeg 6-9-16_31. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1. Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 11-11-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-15-3 (27-25). A_0 (15,321). T_2:24. Referees_Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsUConn women's rowers file Title IX lawsuit in attempt to...By Maggie VanoniSportsConnecticut's top boys lacrosse performances for Week 2By Michael Fornabaio