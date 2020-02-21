Ekhomu, No. 17 Florida St. women beat Wake Forest 78-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half and No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-67 on Thursday night.

Ekhomu was 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists. Kiah Gillespie scored 15 points, Morgan Jones added 14 and Nausia Woolfolk 13 for Florida State (21-5, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Seminoles made just four of their first 19 shots and Wake Forest took a 17-9 lead when Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer about three minutes into the second quarter but Florida State shot 74% (29 of 39) the rest of the way. Jones made a layup during a 13-3 run midway through the third quarter that gave the Seminoles the lead for good and a 3 by Ekhomu made it 67-48 with six minutes to play.

Ivana Raca led Wake Forest (13-14, 6-10) with 17 points, Conti scored 16 and Alex Sharp added 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Demon Deacons have lost six of their last seven games.

