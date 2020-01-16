El Darwich scores 36 in Maine's OT win over UMass-Lowell

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Sergio El Darwich had a career-high 36 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds as Maine topped UMass Lowell 104-98 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Precious Okoh and Andrew Fleming added 14 points each and Vilgot Larsson scored 12 for Maine (5-13, 1-3 America East Conference).

El Darwich, who made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, was 6 for 6 in Maine's 13-3 run late in the overtime period. Lowell scored only eight points in overtime before Obadiah Noel's four-point play with 12 seconds remaining.

Christian Lutete had 29 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (8-11, 2-2). Noel scored 26 points. He added five assists but had seven turnovers. Connor Withers scored 13 points.

Maine takes on Binghamton at home on Sunday. UMass-Lowell plays at Albany next Wednesday.

