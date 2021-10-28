Embiid scores 30 on bad knee, 76ers hold off winless Pistons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee and scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
Embiid remains hampered by a right knee that hasn’t been right since he suffered a torn meniscus during last season’s playoffs. Embiid’s numbers were off a bit compared to his careers bests, yet the 7-footer has played in every game with the Sixers still without fellow All-Star Ben Simmons.