Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
“The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who shot 14 of 25 in his 28th career game with at least 40 points. “I have to do whatever it takes to win. If it takes playing 40 minutes to win or taking 20 or 30 shots or getting 10 assists, that's what I have to do.”